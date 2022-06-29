The Green Free Library, 134 Main St. in Wellsboro is normally open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The library is closed this coming weekend, Saturday, July 2, to Monday, July 4.
Masks are optional inside the library. Curbside service is still available; just ask by calling 570-724-4876 or emailing frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org, and we will deliver your items to your vehicle. Items can be returned in the book/media drop on the front porch. The drop is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To sign up for a library card, email membership@greenfreelibrary.org.
The Summer Library Programs are underway. You still can register at www.greenfreelibrary.org, under the “READsquared” logo on the home page. The theme this year is Ocean of Possibilities. PreK and school age (K-6th grade) programs run Wednesday, June 22 to Wednesday, Aug. 3.; tween/teen (6th-12th grade) and adult program runs Sunday, June 12 to Saturday, Aug. 20. For a full schedule of events, check the library’s website or signs and bookmarks at the library.
The next event for the Summer Library Program for all ages is on Wednesday, July 6, at 10 a.m. as Jeffini the Great (Jeffrey Knight) presents an ocean-themed show with magic, music, puppets and comedy on the front lawn of the library.
The library is hosting a Wine & Design event at the library on Sunday, July 17, at 1 p.m. Cost is $45 per person. Seating will be limited, so register if you want to join the fun. If not fully vaccinated, wear a mask.
Snacks and drinks will be provided. This is not a BYOB event. The cost covers all materials and artist fees, with a small portion supporting our summer program of Oceans of Possibilities.
You are welcome to customize your turtle’s colors as you wish. Register on the Williamsport Wine & Design website: https://www.wineanddesign.com/calendar/williamsport-pa/event/green-free-library--1.