Need tax forms? The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, can assist you in either picking up forms that we have been sent or printing forms from the IRS.gov website for you. Call 570-724-4876 for options, including having forms ready for you at the circulation desk.

We have ordered federal 1040 tax forms and 1040 instruction booklets, which is all the forms and instruction booklets the IRS provides. As of Jan. 20, the forms and booklets have not shipped.

In the meantime, we can print the 1040 forms, portions of the instruction booklet as they become available on the IRS website, www.irs.gov, or you may use our public computers to print copies from the IRS website. Copies are 10 cents per single-sided page and 15 cents per double-sided page.

We no longer receive Pennsylvania state tax forms or instructions in paper format, but we have some of the more popular state tax forms, including the PA-40 and PA-40IN (instructions), courtesy of Rep. Clint Owlett’s office. For more state tax forms and instructions, please visit his office at 74 Main St., Wellsboro, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Library staff cannot provide tax advice. The federal tax filing season began Monday, Jan. 24.

The library is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays to Sundays. Masks are requested inside the library. Please social distance. Curbside service is still available. Please return all items in the book/media drop on the front porch, open 24 hours a day.

Please call 570-724-4876 or email frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org to place holds, request interlibrary loans, set up curbside pickup appointments or ask about our services or programs. Holds for GFL items can also be placed by signing in on My Account through our online catalog at our website: www.greenfreelibrary.org. To sign up for a library card, email membership@greenfreelibrary.org.

In case of inclement weather, call 570-724-4876, check www.greenfreelibrary.org or listen to local radio stations for information about if we’re open or if we have a delayed start.

In general, if the Wellsboro Area School District has a 10 a.m. delayed start, we will open at 11 a.m. But if the WASD is closed, we will attempt to open at noon.

We do not have Preschool Story Time inside the library but Miss Mia shares songs, stories, and craft ideas each Wednesday on the Green Free Library Story Time YouTube Channel. Subscribe for updates. We also post links to each Story Time video on Facebook. Miss Preschool Story Time supports the Basic Literacy component of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.