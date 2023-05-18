The timing is slightly changed but plans are underway for the Annual Friends of the Green Free Library Book Sale at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, next to the library.
The sale is set for Wednesday, June 7, through Sunday, June 11. That is a week earlier than usual and is a week prior to the Laurel Festival.
Sale hours will be noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 7; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 8 and 9; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10; and noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11. The Sunday, June 11, hours feature the $5 bag sale.
Book sale prices include hardcover for $2; large paperbacks for $1; standard paperbacks for 50 cents; romance novels for 25 cents; children’s books from 10 cents to $2; and VCR/DVDs for $1 each. Coffee table books, rare books, and collectible books will be priced as marked.
The purpose of The Friends of the Green Free Library is to raise money to provide needed funds for the library. This is done through the Friends’ Annual Book Sale, its biggest fundraiser, the raffle baskets at Dickens in December, and with memberships and other donations. The library has used these funds to purchase new books, provide reading programs, assistance with grants, building repairs, and other needs.
Donations of clean, dry, new or gently used books are being accepted in the bin behind the library, which is at 134 Main Street, Wellsboro. Textbooks and vinyl records are not accepted. Those with large donations of books or needing additional information may contact the library at 570-724-4876 or Marianne Rice at 570-948-9371. Volunteers will be needed for set up and take down of the sale items, as well as to help staff the sale.