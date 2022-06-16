At 7 p.m. this Friday, June 10, monster tenor saxophonist Greg Piccolo (pictured) & Heavy Juice will take the Deane Center Coolidge Theatre stage at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.
Piccolo & Heavy Juice will play and sing rhythm and blues 50s and 60s style, rock and roll originals and tenor sax ballads. Admission is $25 for this BYOB concert. Audience members are encouraged to bring their favorite beverages and snacks. For tickets, please visit deanecenter.com. If you wish to reserve a table, you can do so by calling 570-724-6220.
Tickets will also be sold at the door.