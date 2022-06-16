Wellsboro, PA (16901)

Today

Cloudy early then strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.