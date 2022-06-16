Greg Piccolo & Heavy Juice to play at Deane on Friday, June 10
At 7 p.m. this Friday, June 10, tenor saxophonist Greg Piccolo & Heavy Juice will take the Deane Center Coolidge Theatre stage at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Piccolo & Heavy Juice will play and sing rhythm and blues ‘50s and ‘60s style, rock and roll originals and tenor sax ballads. Audience members may bring beverages and snacks. For tickets, visit deanecenter.com. To reserve a table, call 570-724-6220. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

