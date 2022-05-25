This Thursday, May 26, next Thursday, June 2 and every Thursday through Oct. 13 from 2:30-5:30 p.m. the Wellsboro Growers Market will be on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro, next to the Green Free Library, weather permitting.

Ann Vayansky and Kim Furry of Growin’ Native will be at the market every Thursday, now through June 23, bringing shrubs, small trees and flowers, all native to North Central Pennsylvania and ready for planting. Among them are serviceberry, white flowering dogwood, red twig dogwood, black cherry, buttonbush, nannyberry viburnum obedient plant, red columbine and red bee balm.

At the market every Thursday from now until Oct. 13, weather permitting, will be New View Farm and Liz McLelland of Yorkshire Meadows.

McLelland is known for her custom baking with a British flair and her sense of humor. She is bringing assorted jams, including raspberry mango, triple berry, strawberry rhubarb and blueberry; both lemon curd and lime curd; scones; carrot cake; pecan sandies; ginger cookies; shortbread cookies; peanut butter cookies with peanut butter chips; lemon curd bars; caramel shortbread bars; and rhubarb dream bars. She also brings oatmeal raisin cookies and Eccles cakes but those who want to guarantee getting them can preorder by calling McLelland by Tuesday of each week at 570-549-2299.

At the New View Farm booth will be artisan breads, herb focaccia, bagels (plain, cinnamon raisin and everything) and Boston cream cupcakes as well as jams and jellies, honey, maple syrup products, homemade sauerkraut, sprouts and ground horseradish.

Kathy Siegrist of Bakery 303, “the pound cake lady,” is offering five of her pound cake flavors at the May 26 market, including classic butter, serious chocolate, pecan streusel swirl, lemon glazed, and coconut as well as chocolate dipped cake pops and pretzels. Bakery 303 will not be at the June 2, 9 or 16 markets but will return on Thursday, June 23.

At the CBJ Collective booth will be hand-poured scented candles in a wide variety of fragrances, wax melts and artisan soaps. New this year is liquid soap. Customers are encouraged to bring containers for a refill.

Staggering Unicorn wines will begin coming to the market at the end of June.

The Wellsboro Growers Market is a rain or shine event. When there are rain showers, the booths are outdoors under the trees. If there is a downpour or constant, heavy rain, the market is canceled.

Growers, bakers, candymakers, maple producers, artisans, craftsmen, musicians and others who want to participate at an upcoming market are asked to contact Thomas Putnam, event organizer, for more information by calling 570-439-2000.

For updates on who and what will be at the market, visit the Wellsboro Growers Market Facebook page or email wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com.