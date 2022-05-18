The Wellsboro Growers Market officially opens for the 2022 season this Thursday, May 19 from 2:30-5:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro, next to the Green Free Library.

Weather permitting, the market will be open every Thursday from 2:30-5:30 p.m. through Oct. 13 on the church lawn.

At the CBJ Collective booth will be hand-poured scented candles in a wide variety of fragrances, wax melts, soaps and more.

Staggering Unicorn will host wine tastings and selling wines by the bottle.

Kathy Siegrist of Bakery 303 is offering chocolate dipped cake pops and pretzels and five of her pound cake flavors, including classic butter, serious chocolate, orange-cranberry, lemon glazed and coconut.

Ann Vayansky and Kim Furry of Growin’ Native are bringing shrubs, small trees and flowers, all native to North Central Pennsylvania that are ready for planting.

At the New View Farm booth will be freshly made artisan breads, herb focaccia, bagels (plain, cinnamon raisin and everything) and Boston cream cupcakes as well as jams and jellies, honey, maple syrup products, homemade sauerkraut, sprouts and ground horseradish.

Liz McLelland of Yorkshire Meadows will have assorted jams from raspberry mango and triple berry to strawberry rhubarb and blueberry; both lemon curd and lime curd; carrot cake; pecan sandies; all kinds of cookies from ginger to oatmeal raisin, shortbread and peanut butter; and lemon curd, caramel shortbread and rhubarb dream bars along with a selection of knitted items great for gift giving.

Interested in participating in the market? Contact Thomas Putnam, event organizer, for more information by calling 570-439-2000.

“When there are rain showers, we stay outside under the trees. If there is a downpour or constant, heavy rain, the market will be canceled,” Putnam said. “We will adhere to CDC guidelines should there be a surge in COVID cases.”

Email wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com for market updates or visit the Wellsboro Growers Market Facebook page.