Every Thursday through Oct. 14 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., the Wellsboro Growers Market will be on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro, next to the Green Free Library, weather permitting. If there is a downpour or constant, heavy rain, the market will be canceled.
“Sales on opening day, May 20, were wonderful,” said Liz McLelland of Yorkshire Meadows, who brings homemade lemon, orange and lime curd, scones, carrot cake, Eccles cakes, caramel shortbread bars, pecan sandies, assorted cookies and pastries, orange Seville marmalade, raspberry mango jam, triple berry jam and other British delights.
At the Between Two Rivers Maple Products booth Sally and Jeff Jones are offering maple candied pecans and almonds and their maple syrup, maple cream and maple candy.
Janet and Ray MacWhinnie of Udder Merry Mac Farm will bring their lettuce blend, arugula, mixed greens, green onions and some mini cucumbers.
Laura Driesel of Aunt Lulu’s Embroidery is introducing her line of sarcastic dog T-shirts along with dog tug toys, winter coats for dogs, pot holders and embroidered denim key chains she has created from recycled material.
Kathy Siegrist of Bakery 303 is offering classic butter, blueberry-cranberry, chocolate stout, lemon glazed, jalapeño chocolate and coconut pound cakes as well as super-sized classic butter pound cake and cake pops.
Ann Vayansky of Growin’ Native will have shrubs, small trees and flowering plants native to north central Pennsylvania that are ready for planting.
Frank Maffei will be hosting tastings of his Staggering Unicorn wines, which will be sold by the bottle.
At the New View Farm booth will be artisan breads, herb focaccia, bagels and Boston cream cupcakes as well as jams and jellies, honey, maple syrup products, homemade sauerkraut, ground horseradish and sprouts.
Shortsville Green Growers will have microgreens (pea shoots, purple radish, broccoli, sunflower), salad greens, rainbow chard and spinach and vegetable plants for home growers.
At the CBJ Collective booth will be hand-poured scented candles in a wide variety of fragrances, wax melts, liquid and bar soaps, hand lotion and bath scrubs, as well as crocheted items.
For updates on what will be at the market, visit the Wellsboro Growers Market Facebook page.
To participate, contact Thomas Putnam at 570-439-2000 or email wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com.