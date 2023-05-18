The Wellsboro Growers Market will be open next Thursday, May 25 from 2:30-5:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main Street in Wellsboro, next to the Green Free Library and every Thursday through Oct. 12, weather permitting.
Growers, bakers, candy makers, maple producers, artisans, craftsmen, musicians and others who want to participate on May 25 or at an upcoming market are asked to email Jeff Berry at wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com.
For updates on who and what will be at the market, visit the Wellsboro Growers Market Facebook page.