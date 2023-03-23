With the renewed interest in growing your own food and knowing where food comes from, the public is looking for advice. And the Penn State Cooperative Extension’s Master Gardeners can provide that.
McKayla Accettulla coordinates the Master Gardener programs in Bradford, Sullivan and Tioga counties. This past week, she and several Master Gardeners were at First Citizens Community Bank as part of Agriculture Promotion Week to hand out free seed packets, talk about harvesting seeds, showcase hydroponically-grown tulips, hand out informational fliers and talk all things garden.
Right now is seed starting time for home gardeners in northern Pennsylvania, Accettulla said. By late March, which is roughly six weeks before the last frost, gardeners should be starting their seeds for summer. Once the ground completes the thawing process, it’s time to conduct soil tests and add nutrients, if needed.
“Early spring and late fall are perfect times to test your soil,” Accettulla said.
Extension offices have soil test kits available for purchase at a cost of $9. It’s the way to know what your soil needs so your plants can thrive.
Many gardeners are in the planning stages, determining if they are growing flowers, vegetables or both. There may be a theme to the garden, where all the plants and design elements form a cohesive idea. Some common themes are canning, butterfly, pollinators, single color, zen, moon/evening, Asian, pizza or tea. There can be different themes in different areas of the garden; the only limit is the gardener’s imagination.
In addition, the Master Gardeners operate a Garden Hotline. If you can’t identify a disease or insect on your plant, you can snap a photo and email it in or drop off the plant and/or insect at the Extension Office. From there, it will be analyzed, if necessary, or identified and treatment options identified.
Seed libraries
For the first time, the Green Free Library in Wellsboro is creating a seed library. The Master Gardeners are providing an inventory of seeds, both vegetable and floral. People can walk in, pick up some packets and start growing.
“The goal is to have seeds available and educational materials for people to successfully grow them,” Accettulla said. “”Once the plants mature, the grower can harvest the seeds and put them back into the library.”
In support of the concept, the Master Gardeners are providing educational workshops on a variety of topics needed by gardeners: best practices, planting, taking a soil test, harvesting seeds and raised beds.
“It gives people that education from start to finish and is hands on,” she said. “There’s no cost or anything. If people want to, they can donate seeds.”
Any donated seeds should be labeled as to type of seed, variety if known, the date it is harvested and, should the donor agree, contact information in case there are questions.
Upcoming events
The Master Gardeners are planning to be at two upcoming events.
The first is Earth Day, being held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at the Mill Cove Recreation Area outside of Mansfield.
Visitors will be able to plant seeds in a seed starter made from an empty toilet paper roll.
The same activity will be offered at the Children’s Health Fair, set for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 10, on The Green in Wellsboro.