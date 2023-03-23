Today

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

A steady rain in the morning. Windy with showers continuing in the afternoon. High 46F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.