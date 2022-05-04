The Crossroads Assembly of God, located at 16 Pearl St., Wellsboro, will host evangelist Kent Fowler as the featured preacher at the Sunday morning service at 10:30 a.m. on May 8, Mother’s Day. The public is invited to attend.
Tags
Trending Food Videos
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Today's Weather
Right Now
51°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 90%
- Cloud Coverage: 54%
- Wind: 7 mph
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 06:00:32 AM
- Sunset: 08:11:47 PM
Today
Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Cloudy with periods of rain. High 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Find a local business
Classifieds
- Updated
- Updated
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Truck-Lite employee celebrates 90th birthday, 43 years of service
- Wellsboro District Court Report
- STATE POLICE AT MANSFIELD
- Beloved tree at Barbour Rock is now just a memory
- Swinging into spring
- Dietitian joins Laurel Health
- $2 million awarded to Tioga County projects
- Gazette's Male Athlete of the Week; Tucker St. Peter
- Wellsboro's newest councilman sets office hours
- Two new projects would enhance tourism
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
© Copyright 2022 TiogaPublishing.com, 25 East Ave Wellsboro, PA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.