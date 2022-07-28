The Troy Community Hospital Auxiliary hosted a grand opening of the hospital’s Hilltop Garden on Friday, July 22.

The garden is located on the back side of Troy Community Hospital. The event featured special guests and programs, including live music from the Troy Community Band, education on growing a garden from Greener Pastures, a healthy recipe provided by a hospital dietary student and more.

There were also 50/50 raffle tickets, Mill Street Market popcorn and hot dogs for sale to benefit the auxiliary.

Caregivers and members of the community are welcome to pick vegetables from the garden at no cost and will be able to volunteer with the upkeep of the garden.

