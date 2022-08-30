Four singers and three instrumentalists are taking the stage at the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main St., Wellsboro to celebrate the remarkable musical legacy of Frank Sinatra in Hamilton-Gibson’s production of “My Way.”

The theatre will be set up like a nightclub with large and small tables with chairs for audience members. Also available will be individual seating on risers.

Chris Eckert and Lilace Guignard, both of Wellsboro, Forrest Smith of Mansfield and Laureen Wolgemuth of Little Marsh will be singing more than 50 songs recorded by Sinatra.

Accompanying them will be pianist Derek Young of Sayre and drummer Adam Brennan and upright bassist Dan Krise, both of Wellsboro.

David Grapes and Todd Olson created “My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra.” In this musical revue, they have grouped Sinatra songs into eight different medleys, such as the “Broadway Medley,” the “Cities Medley” and the “Young Love Medley.” The show is filled with familiar tunes such as “New York, New York,” I Get a Kick Out of You,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and, of course “My Way” while also including some lesser-recognized tunes from the more than 1,600 that Sinatra recorded.

“When we performed a Johnny Cash musical revue a few years ago I was amazed at the number of people who said how much they loved Cash. People I wouldn’t expect to be his fans made it a point to let me know their favorite Cash tune and how much they connected with his music,” said Thomas Putnam, who is directing “My Way.”

“The same thing is happening with this revue,” Putnam said. “People stop me on the street and offer their stories about their connection with Sinatra, which speaks to his wide-spread presence.”

No one in the show actually plays the role of Sinatra. “Any attempt to do that would fall short as his voice is unique and universally recognizable,” Putnam explained.

Performances of “My Way” will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 as well as at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24 in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre.

For tickets, go to hgp.booktix.com or call 570-724-2079.