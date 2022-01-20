The Hamilton-Gibson Children and Youth Choirs are beginning its 27th season and registration for the four choirs is open.

The HG choral program has grown from 18 singers in 1996 to a full program for singers in the second through twelfth grades in public, private or home schools from all over Tioga County and beyond regardless of experience level or race, religion or gender.

The choirs meet once a week and perform an autumn concert, a holiday concert on Dickens of A Christmas weekend and a spring concert.

Opportunities include: the Young Men’s Choir for boys in grades 9 to 12 and those with changed voices; the Young Women’s Choir for girls in grades 9 to 12; the Children’s Concert Choir for children in grades 5 to 8; and Choir Too, the training choir for children in grades 2 to 4 and those who are still working on their singing voices.

“We are also inviting HG Choir alumni to join the Young Women’s and Young Men’s choirs for rehearsals every Monday night from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Deane Center,” said Director Thomas Putnam.

These two HG choirs and alumni will sing “I Dream A World,” with text by Langston Hughes, and the Negro spiritual “My Soul’s Been Anchored in the Lord” for the Martin Luther King Jr. Choral Remembrance on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Wellsboro High School Auditorium at 227 Nichols St., Wellsboro. Other area choirs will also participate

“We’re exploring the possibility of a modified spring performance tour for three of our choirs, if it can be accomplished safely,” Putnam said. “If we can go, it will be a shorter trip and most likely not include school performances.”

Putnam is the director of the Children’s Concert Choir for youth in grades 5 to 8 and Cheryl Hein Walters is the director of Choir Too for those in grades 2 to 4. They meet at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesdays at the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro.

The cost for youth to participate in HG’s choral program is kept to a minimum with support of local residents and through parent-run fundraisers. Scholarships are available.

For more information or to register, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.