Boys and girls who want to join the Hamilton-Gibson Choral Program for free can register for Choir, Too if in second through fourth grades and for the HG Treble Choir if in fifth through eighth grades.
The first regular rehearsal for both choirs is at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Choir Too will rehearse until 5 p.m. and the HG Treble Choir until 5:30 p.m.
Rehearsals are in Fellowship Hall in the rear of the building and will continue on Tuesdays during the school year. Singers are welcome to arrive after school and work on homework or play on the playground until rehearsals begin.
“Singing in a choir offers a unique experience for children,” said HG Treble Choir Director Thomas Putnam.
“In a choir, all differences are laid aside and singers are united in a common creative goal,” he said. “Performing choral music is not a platform for any particular agenda, and for this reason is transformative in that it provides a vision of what the world could be — a place of harmony.
“Our singers typically come from communities all over Tioga County and beyond, and from all different schooling situations: public, private and home. It is a safe place for kids to explore so much: different cultures, different worldviews, and their own feelings and emotions,” said Putnam.
The Hamilton-Gibson Choral Program is community-based and open to singers of all races, creeds and socioeconomic and musical experience levels.
The registration form can be found at www.hamiltongibson.org or can be requested by calling 570-724-2079 or emailing hamgib@gmail.com.
To register, download the form, print off a copy, complete it and bring it to 29 Water St., Wellsboro, PA 16901 or scan and email it to hamgib@gmail.com.