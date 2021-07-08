Hamilton-Gibson Productions is presenting five short, wackily funny plays at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 25 in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
“We thought a midsummer night’s entertainment would be fun for adults,” said Thomas Putnam, director. “All five are comedies, each with a unique twist and quirky logic.”
Featured in three of the five short plays will be Tim Krall, Hamilton-Gibson’s summer intern.
Krall is paired with Pat Balon in “No Dogs Allowed” and “No Skronking.” Both are short comedies written by Shel Silverstein.
Krall’s last appearance is in “Boise, Idaho,” a 30-minute play by Sean Michael Welch. Krall plays the onstage narrator. This play smashes the convention of the invisible fourth wall between the onstage narrator and the three other characters in the play as it examines whether reality or a good story should triumph.
Also in “Boise, Idaho” are husband and wife, Titus and Natalie Himmelberger of Wellsboro who play the couple as they did in a staged reading earlier this year. The role of the waiter is currently being cast.
Barbara and Larry Biddison are the performers in the “Mr. Preble Gets Rid of His Wife” adapted by Larry from a short story by James Thurber and in “Duck” by Shel Silverstein. Residents of Wellsboro since the early 1970s, the couple is the motivating force behind HG’s Acting Up and Out programs for those 55 and older.
Due to some language in one of the plays, this play is recommended for adult audiences.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 570-724-2079 with credit card information or prepay online at hgp.booktix.com.