This Sunday, May 8 at 2:30 p.m. the public is invited to attend the Spring Concert being presented by the Hamilton-Gibson Children and Youth Choirs at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, which is on Pearl Street, across from The Green in downtown Wellsboro.
Because May 8 is Mother’s Day, each mother attending will receive a small gift.
Singing will be the three Hamilton-Gibson choirs, including: second through fourth graders in Choir, Too; fifth through eighth graders in the Children’s Concert Choir and ninth through twelfth graders in the Youth Choir. Cheryl Hein Walters directs Choir, Too and Thomas Putnam directs both the Children’s Concert Choir and the Youth Choir. Gary Citro is the piano accompanist for all three.
For this concert, Choir, Too and the audience will join in singing the traditional “Dona Nobis Pacem” (Grant Us Peace) with harp accompaniment. The youngsters will also sing “You’ll Never Guess What I Saw,” a novelty song with music by Ruth W. Henderson and text by Susan Astington and “Now Greet the Swiftly Changing Year” by Alfred V. Fedak.
The Children’s Concert Choir will sing the Canadian folk song “A Great Big Sea,” the Scottish folk song “Ca’ The Yowes to the Knowes,” “Dance of the One-Legged Sailor” by Brent Pierce and “Kyrie Eleison” (“Lord, Have Mercy”) by Mary Donnelly.
The Youth Choir and Olivia Chilson as soloist will sing “We Are Not Alone” with words and music by Pepper Choplin. The choir with Alexander Baer, a Mansfield University student accompanying on cello, will sing “I Dream A World,” with music written by Connor Koppin and lyrics by poet Langston Hughes. Accompanied only by a drum and using original Maori movements, the choir will sing the New Zealand welcome song, “Kua Rongo Mai Koe,” a forceful, driving piece.
The Youth Choir will also sing “Because All Men Are Brothers, And Women All Are Sisters” with words by Tom Glazer and the music by Johann Sebastian Bach adapted by the American folk group, Peter, Paul and Mary; “Sing Me to Heaven” by Daniel E. Gawthrop with lyrics by Jane Griner; and “Seasons of Love” from the Broadway production of Jonathan Larson’s musical “Rent” with Gunnar Bowen, Justin Gordon and Noah Vickery singing the solos.
For more information, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.