As a part of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.’s Wellsboro study of Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, teacher Jena Miller taught the children about Earth Day and different ways to be kind to the Earth.
The class discussed topics such as turning off lights when not in a room to reduce energy use; how to sort paper, plastic and aluminum for recycling; and using both sides of a piece of paper to reduce consumption.
Having each child create paper mâché Earths was the final activity of the class’s Earth Day celebration. First, they learned about the shape of the Earth and that it’s made up of the land and water. Then, using a flour and water mixture, the children applied recycled newspapers to an inflated balloon to create the spherical shape.
Once the spheres dried, the children painted it like the Earth, using their classroom globe as a reference.
For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find it on Facebook.