Park and Recreation Month was created in 1985 by the National Recreation and Park Association and has been celebrated in July in the United States since then. In May, Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. classrooms spent time encouraging enrolled children and families to get out and discover some of the best of the outdoors. Information was shared with teachers and families about Kids to Parks Day as well as other activities sponsored by the National Park Trust. To make it even easier, the National Park Trust even has a free downloadable app that shares events at any National Park.
During their last week of school, children had a lot of outside time to get started. Classrooms experienced extra playground time, picnics, playing in the local park and streams, balloon bouncing, gardening, and other assorted outdoor games – all things they can do at home with their families this summer. Plus, every child in the program received a nature walk scavenger hunt checklist and a magnifying glass to take home.
Playing outside promotes curiosity, creativity and other important skills. Outside is the world’s largest classroom and it benefits preschoolers with developing minds and bodies. It also helps families bond and find things they can enjoy together.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a federal and state funded program with two components. The Head Start component focuses on early childhood education centered on promoting school readiness for children ages three to five, in a preschool setting. The Early Head Start component is a weekly home visiting program that provides comprehensive child development and family support services to pregnant women, children age birth to age 3, and their families. Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.’s mission is “…to provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.