Virtual learning can be hard for anyone. Now imagine being a preschooler. No longer in their brightly-colored classroom with their teachers and classmates, they are instead in front of a computer screen learning their lessons.
Some lessons can be difficult to translate in a virtual setting, such as playing with Play-Do or clay. While both are a great way to build a child’s motor skills and allow them to express their feelings/imagination, teaching this virtually isn’t easy. The Troy 1 classroom of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. set out to attempt this lesson. The teachers provided all the materials needed as well as clear instruction through fun, interactive videos.
Even though the social bonds of teachers and students may be more challenging than in years past and they aren’t able to work with their students in the same ways, it is by simply “being there” in videos and phone calls that the students will learn.
