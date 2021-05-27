The end of the Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.’s program year is approaching. To celebrate and thank the staff for their commitment to quality education, the BTHS administration team held a Staff Appreciation Day.
Every BTHS employee was recognized with a staff appreciation gift of their choosing. Options were a hanging basket from Martin’s Roadside Stand, a Highland Chocolate assortment, Mill Street Pop Corn, Tice’s Maple Syrup, Conspiracy Coffee or pedicures. Staff were also recognized with a handwritten thank you card from their supervisor. In all, 108 gifts were delivered to the 19 classrooms across Bradford and Tioga counties.
BTHS believes in the importance of recognizing all staff for their commitment and dedication to children and families.
“The administration recognizes that each staff member plays a unique and important role in making our program a success,” said Jody Thomas, Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. executive director. “And the appreciation gifts also gave us an opportunity to support local small businesses throughout the area.”
