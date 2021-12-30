There are some organizations in Tioga County that step up and help out without being asked. Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is fortunate to know and receive help from several. Without fail, these organizations see a need and fill a need and have been doing it for a long time. That is true dedication; it makes them a true friend.
There are times when everyone needs a friend. That’s when organizations like the Mainesburg Methodist Church step up. They saw the need and asked what they could do to fill the need. By doing so, they say “You’ve got a friend. We have your back.”
A few weeks ago, parents of children enrolled in the Blossburg 2 classroom of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. were asked to select one item that their child needed – either a winter coat, snow pants or winter boots. Then, members of the Mainesburg United Methodist Church took it from there. Using money from the Jill Cross Memorial, volunteers worked tirelessly to make it happen.
A few days ago, every child received their item. The children were excited and grateful for what they received that even their smiles shone through their masks.
For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find it on Facebook.