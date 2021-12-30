Today

Rain ending this morning. Remaining cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. High 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.