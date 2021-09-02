All Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. staff recently participated in virtual in-service days on Aug. 11, 12, 13 and 16. On Aug. 11, several staff were recognized for their years of service to the program when they have reached a milestone year.
This year, the following employees were recognized:
- 5 years of service — Teresa Adams, Nichole Ambruch, Sandy Button, Bernie Decker, Jessica Dilly, Robin Flynn, Nina Sakers, Kristin Rider
- 10 years — Tami Hunsicker and Linda LeBlanc
- 20 years — Wendy Williams
- 30 years — Donna Cummings
Also, throughout the week, the professional development topics included: Building Your Bounce, Trauma Informed Care, CLASS, Practice Based Coaching, Teaming/Connective Communication, Transportation Safety, Mandated Reporting, Behavior 101, and Technology.
Presenters for the various professional development/in-service presentations included agencies such as the Devereux Foundation, Brandon Williams, Selective Insurance, Promethean and BTHS, Inc. supervisors/coordinators.
