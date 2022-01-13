January is National Bath Safety Month. In honor of this, Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is providing information and training on good health and safety practices through classroom activities, parent trainings, newsletters and informational fliers.
Make the bathroom off limits unless your child is accompanied by an adult. This could mean installing a latch on the door that is at adult height and also one that can be unlocked from the outside – just in case your child gets locked in.
Preventing bathroom accidents is easy if you take the right precautions with these four tips:
- Stay with your child. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children 4 and under always have a parent or caregiver present when they are near water, including the tub.
- Prevent slips. Young children do not have the coordination or strength to hold steady if they lose their balance. Affix a slip-resistant plastic mat that suctions to the bottom of the tub and make sure the throw rug outside the tub does not slide when stepped on. Consider installing a grab-bar for kids to hold onto when stepping in and out of the bath.
- Test the temperature. Always wait until the tub is finished filling up before placing your child in the water, as the temperature can change. Set your home’s water heater to deliver water no hotter than 120 degrees to lower the risk of scalding. If you don’t have control over the heater, buy an anti-scald device that attaches to the faucet.
- Beware of sharp edges. Use a rubber cover for the faucet head and drape a towel over metal rails for shower doors when your child is in the bath. Make sure any glass shower doors are made of shatterproof glass. Avoid bath toys with hard edges or points that could be hazardous if your child falls onto them.
This year to recognize the importance of bath safety during the month of January, each family will receive a color changing rubber duck to ensure the water temperature is just right and serve as a symbol to stay aware of other potential safety hazards in the bathroom.
