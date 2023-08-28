As the new school year begins, adults should remember that children will be at bus stops and aboard buses throughout Bradford and Tioga counties. September is Child Passenger Safety month which is the perfect time to review vehicle safety rules with children.
Child Passenger Safety month was created to bring awareness to parents and caregivers. The primary focus is to ensure that car seats and booster seats are age and size appropriate and installed properly. Children under two years of age should be placed in a rear-facing safety seat until they have reached two years or have outgrown the maximum weight and height restrictions.
Children over two should be secured in a forward-facing child safety seat with a harness until they have reached the highest weight or height allowed by the seat manufacturer.
Once he or she have outgrown their forward-facing seat, they should be secured in a belt-positioning booster seat until the vehicle lap and shoulder belts fit properly. Typically, that happens when a child is either 4 feet 9 inches tall and between 8 and 12 years of age. All children under age 13 should ride in the back seat. For specific information for you and your child, contact your local police or state police.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is sharing Pennsylvania’s “Law of Love” information throughout August and September. The “Law of Love” focuses on requirements for children and car seat safety. The information shared covers safety for rear-facing, forward-facing, booster and seat belts for children birth through the age of 18. Every child who rides a BTHS is in an approved five-point harness seat.
For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find it on Facebook.