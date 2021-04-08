April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. First declared in 1983, April is designated to acknowledge the importance of families and communities working together to raise awareness and prevent child abuse.
This and every month, Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is dedicated to supporting families to reduce the risk of child abuse and neglect and to bring awareness to the serious problem of child abuse.
This year, to raise the community awareness about the dangers of child abuse, Head Start children and staff created pinwheels. The pinwheel, by its very nature, represents playfulness, joy and childhood. It serves as a physical reminder of the great childhood everyone wants for all children.
The Athens 1 classroom of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. used their theme of recycling when making their pinwheels. The blue pinwheels are made from the center of coffee can lids. The silver ones are made from silver label paper that was donated to the classroom years ago. The children painted the pictures of trees, flowers and grass. Brantley printed the words on the sign.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. invites the public to show support for the great childhoods all children deserve by planting a pinwheel garden in your yard or community. For more information, visit the official Pinwheels for Prevention (https://preventchildabuse.org/resources/pinwheels-for-prevention/) website.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. offers programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5. For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find it on Facebook.