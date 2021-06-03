June is National Fresh Fruit and Vegetables month. Since its inception, it has been a national awareness campaign held to educate people about the health benefits of eating fruits and vegetables and to celebrate how they are grown, distributed and consumed.
Children enrolled in the Mansfield classroom of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. have been learning about the importance of eating well-rounded, healthy and nutritious meals. They know that every breakfast, lunch and dinner should include a variety of fruits and vegetables.
For children enrolled in Head Start, they are served meals that meet Child and Adult Care Food Program/USDA requirements. This means they are low in fat, sugar and salt.
During the celebration of National Fruit and Vegetables month, the Mansfield class wanted to acknowledge the cafeteria staff at Warren L. Miller (the school where the center is located). They work hard to provide all the nutritious meals the Mansfield Head Start children and staff receive.
“We are so grateful to them for feeding their bellies and minds,” said Mansfield Teacher Kristen Post. “So remember to celebrate National Fruits & Veggies Month and to be thankful for the people who inspire all of us to consume fruits and vegetables and to create a more balanced lifestyle.”
For information about Head Start programs for expectant mothers and pre-schoolers, call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find it on Facebook.