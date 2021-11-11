November is Child Safety & Protection Month, initiated to create awareness about the potential dangers that children face every day.
All children enrolled in Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. have been learning about being safe since the beginning of the school year. Using the Positive Behavior Intervention Support program, the children learn three basic rules: “Be Safe,” “Be Kind” and “Be Responsible.”
In the first few months, teachers focus the children on how to “Be Safe.” A story is read and children are taught to have a calm body, eyes that are watching, play safe and use walking feet whether in the classroom, playground or when arriving or during dismissal. They are taught when riding in a bus or a car, they can be safe by holding on to the railing (or an adult’s hand), sitting in their seat, buckling up and keeping their seat belt on.
Children earn stars when they were “caught” being safe. When a child receives three stars they become “Head Start Heroes” and wear a special cape for the rest of the day.
Parents are offered the choice to continue PBIS at home. Participating parents receive a cape and choose a safety rule they would like their child to follow at home, making sure to keep the rules positive, like “keep your hands to yourself,” “sit in a chair at dinner” or “hold an adult’s hand when crossing a street.” Parents are also encouraged to “catch” their child following the rule. Each time they follow the rule, a sticker is put on their cape.
Through PBIS, children learn about how to keep themselves and others safe. Parents learn that focusing on the child’s successes helps the child learn new behaviors to keep them safe.
For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find it on Facebook.