For the last three summers, Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. has sponsored a “Pool Day” at the Blossburg swimming pool. Pool patrons were given free entry, a free hotdog, and a free bottle of water. Pool staff said that an astounding 350 patrons attended Pool Day, which is sponsored by Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.
“We hope to be able to continue to offer these Pool Days for summers to come”, said Caitlyn Stevens, BTHS Coordinator. “As a program, we would like to expand to other pools in Bradford and Tioga counties as well.” If you haven’t participated before, keep an eye out next summer for the Pool Day.
BTHS has two components: Head Start, which focuses on early childhood education centered on promoting school readiness for children ages 3-5, in a preschool setting, and Early Head Start, a weekly home visiting program that provides comprehensive child development and family support services to pregnant women, children from birth to age three and their families.
For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find it on Facebook.