Due to COVID-19, food insecurity continues to increase for many households with more children not attending childcare and school in-person.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. knows how great the need really is. Many of the children and families that they serve rely on the meals the children would be receiving when they attend in-person classes. That is why they decided to have a pop-up pantry in Bradford County on Jan. 25.
The pop-up pantry, held at the CHOP warehouse in Towanda, was funded by Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. and organized by BTHS staff and CHOP volunteers. It not only provided food for Head Start and Early Head Start families, but for any Bradford County family that came that day.
Each family received a box full of food with items such as canned meat/gravy, noodles, orange juice, fruit, vegetables, cheese, eggs and seasoning packet. Then they received prepackaged box of plain yogurt, vanilla yogurt, butter, cheese and cream cheese. The families received a turkey breast, a bag of fish fillets, a bag of oranges and a bag of potatoes, along with a bottle of hand sanitizer.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. offers programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5. For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find it on Facebook.