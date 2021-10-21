Parents of young children can sometimes feel overwhelmed with the “why, why, why” questions that fill their minds. But these questions are their initial scientific investigations. A child’s natural curiosity and love of play can make learning scientific skills fun.
During a recent outdoor home visit, Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. Family Partner Berni Hornung used a child’s interest in exploration to teach him about magnetism and how to explore his environment. Hornung talked with Braxton, the Early Head Start child, about a magnet and what it means to stick and not stick.
Next, using all his curiosity, Braxton checked for magnetism on the door, a book and even his mom’s arm. Each time he placed the magnet on an object he would announce either “stick” or “not stick.”
“He even said ‘No, not stick’ when he worked to attach magnets to his mother’s arm,” said Hornung.
“Early science skills teach curiosity,” said Hornung. “And that skill, that curiosity, will be used throughout life.”
This activity also led to a discussion about magnet safety. Hornung talked of using alphabet and “refrigerator magnets” and the potential danger if a magnet is swallowed. This activity added to both the parents and child learning about safety.
Science skills for preschoolers are part of everyday activities. The skills they learn allow them to make sense of the world around them. Scientific skills develop slowly. Their search for knowledge and answers to the “why?” questions are the first steps in the right direction.
For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find it on Facebook.