The feast of St. Luke, the physician and Gospel writer, falls in the middle of October. In many churches, the day is marked with special services of prayers and anointing for healing. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will mark the observance on Sunday, Oct. 17 (the eve of St. Luke Day) at its services of Holy Communion at 8 and 10 a.m.
The community is invited to attend, offering themselves or lifting up prayers for loved ones who may need the comfort of Christ’s healing message. St. Paul’s is located on the corner of Charles and Pearl streets in Wellsboro, next to The Green. For more information, call 570-724-4771.