Students in elementary school through college are asked to sign up now for one or more of the free Junior Composers Program Help Sessions by calling the EMMF Box Office at 570-787-7800.
The help sessions will be from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 for students of all ages who want to participate in the free music composing program and competition. They are being offered by The Endless Mountain Music Festival and will be held on the second floor at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
Before attending a help session, students must go on the EMMF website at www.endlessmountain.net and go through the Junior Composer Program PowerPoint presentation. Especially important is the section by the student who won this contest in Hollywood, California in 2019. She explains how the composing program works and what she did.
For the help sessions, students need to download the app from the PowerPoint presentation onto their computer and bring their computer and earbuds with them. Masks and social distancing are required.
At the Deane Center, Cindy Long, EMMF executive director, will check the students in who have signed up for a help session. Mark Warner, a board member, will assist students one-on-one in using scoring software to create a musical composition.