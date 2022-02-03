A Millerton man is the only person known to have earned every award available from the Keystone Trail Association.

At a recent award presentation, Henry Bonson, of Millerton, received a certificate from Wanda Shirk.

Bonson moved to Tioga County because of the mountains and scenic views. Noticing the beautiful mountain trails with such scenic views, he started hiking the local trails.

Bonson has always been a “frog-kissing, tree -hugging outdoorsman.” He retired to the Pennsylvania Wilds in 2009, joined the Asaph Trail Club and the Susquehannock Trail Club and hikes with the members.

He starts most of his hikes by himself and had to hike out and back to complete most of the trails. For example, to log seven miles of trail he would hike those miles both ways, totaling 14 miles. At first, he would only hike five or 10 miles but eventually he was hiking 10, 17 or more miles a day.

He overnighted some hikes , staying in a tent or a shelter along the trail. Learning that the Keystone Trail Association offered patches and certificates for completing certain trails in Pennsylvania, Bonson began a quest to hike every trail the KTA had to offer.

In October 2021, his long quest ended. At the age of 73, he has now received every award available from the KTA. According to the KTA, no one has ever in its history received all of their awards.

He has received the following KTA awards:

2018 — Pennsylvania Award for hiking 500 miles of Pennsylvania trails.

2018 — KTA Western Pennsylvania Award for hiking 200 miles or more of western Pennsylvania trails.

2019 — KTA State Forest Award for completing 18 state forest hiking trails. He received an engraved hiking stick and a patch from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

2020 — KTA Appalachian Trail award for hiking the entire Appalachian Trail in Pennsylvania.

2020 — Merit Award for hiking the entire Appalachian Trail in Pennsylvania plus more than 200 miles of Pennsylvania trails.

2021 — Merit II award for hiking the entire Appalachian Trail between the Hudson and Potomac rivers and more than 400 miles of Pennsylvania’s other hiking trails.

2021 — Mid State Trail Association certificate #25 in recognition of completing the entire MST through Pennsylvania.

Bonson has finished seven of the states of the Appalachian Trail and plans on finishing the entire AT in 2022.

If you ask him how he accomplished all these miles of hiking, he would say “one foot in front of the other.” If you should see Bonson on the AT just shout out “Dinosaur.”

Henry Bonson lives with his wife, Deb of 54 years and dog, Mira.