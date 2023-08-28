Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 78F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.