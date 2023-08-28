The Heritage Village and Farm Museum in Troy will offer a stone wall building seminar the weekend of Sept. 16 and 17.
On Saturday, there will be a demonstration of the craft, while Sunday will be the hands-on seminar, where attendees can learn by building. The seminar will be held during the annual Heritage Festival.
The festival has been an annual event since 1992, but the stone wall building seminar is new this year. The seminar will be run by stone working expert, Kenneth P. Ely. Ely has been working with stone since the 1960s. His skills are in construction, restoration and teaching workshops about dry-stone wall building.
Dry-stone walls, old and young, can be found throughout the Pennsylvania countryside. Oftentimes, they are visible from the road. In the 18th and 19th centuries, stone walls were erected to serve as boundary markers between farmers’ properties.
When the land was cleared for settlements, rocks were plentiful and had to be moved. They served the purpose of boundary marking, and they also helped farmers keep their livestock penned in. Many of these walls remain. It is hard to drive through Northeastern Pennsylvania and not see a stone wall, or the remnants of one.
The key to building a stone wall is the quality of the rocks. Rocks that are flat and have a straight edge can be connected and built up. The builder must take care to ensure the formation is tight so it maintains sturdiness. The construction of dry-stone walls was simplistic enough to be popular across the world, including Northeastern Pennsylvania.
The building of dry-stone walls has been part of human culture since the Neolithic period, roughly 10,000 B.C.E. The craft can be found in cultures all over the world. Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, Greece and Machu Pichu in Peru are a few examples of places that built dry- stone walls prior to the modern time period.
Dry-stone building refers to the building of a wall where the only glue is gravity. It takes years for a stone wall builder to perfect their craft. The result is a beautiful, natural wall that has a structural integrity so sound, it can stand for thousands of years.
The demonstration will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hands-on seminar is Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. while the Pennsylvania Heritage Festival is ongoing, offering many other festivities.
State your interest in the stone wall building seminar and register via email at heritagevillage231@gmail.com. Attendees should wear protective clothing, like gloves and appropriate shoes, along with protective eyewear.