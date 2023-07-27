The Hamilton-Gibson Choral Program invites singers in grades 2-8 who live in Tioga County or a neighboring community to register now for the 2023-2024 season.
Participation is free for all singers who commit to the choral program thanks to generous contributions from area individuals.
The HG Treble Choir is for boys with unchanged voices and girls in the fifth through eighth grades and the Training Choir is for boys and girls in the second through fourth grades.
The training choir offers younger singers, not quite ready to join the HG Treble Choir due to a lack of musical experience and/or maturity, the opportunity to develop their voice and ear. Youngsters must be able to match pitches and sing in tune to be accepted into a choir.
The registration form can be found at www.hamiltongibson.org or requested by calling 570-724-2079 or emailing hamgib@gmail.com.
Completed forms should be mailed to Attention: Hamilton-Gibson Choral Program, 29 Water St., Wellsboro, PA 16901 or emailed to hamgib@gmail.com.
The season begins for the HG Treble Choir (grades 5-8) with an all day kickoff on August 17. The day will include introduction to the choir program, getting acquainted, beginning new songs, games and rollerblading, culminating with a pot luck dinner with parents and singers.
Regular rehearsals for both choirs will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 130 Main St., Wellsboro in Fellowship Hall and continue on Tuesdays during the school year. The Training Choir will rehearse until 5 p.m. and the Treble Choir until 5:30 p.m. Singers may come from school and work on homework or play on the playground until rehearsal begins.
Both choirs will sing at three major concerts during the year in addition to other performance opportunities that may arise.
Families are encouraged to consider a financial gift and are expected to help with fundraisers.
Organized in 1996, the choral program remains under the auspices of Hamilton-Gibson Productions and its governing board of directors.
The Hamilton-Gibson Choral Program is a community music education and performance program for children emphasizing individual understanding and musical skill development. “Our primary mission is to provide quality music instruction resulting in the highest level of artistic excellence in choral performance,” said Thomas Putnam. The program also helps singers grow personally and socially through promotion of their own sense of self-esteem, accomplishment and confidence.
For more information, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.