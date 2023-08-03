Highland Chocolates, the chocolate factory and retail store in Wellsboro, has been awarded the PA Wilds Business of the Year Award for 2023. This accolade, presented by Pennsylvania Wilds, recognizes a new or existing business that has taken bold steps to grow in a way that embodies what it means to marry conservation and economic development and to offer an authentic experience or product to visitors and residents.
The awards ceremony took place on July 27 in Punxsutawney, where Highland Chocolates’ Operations Manager Erin Roupp and Program Director Kelly Irwin accepted the honor.
Highland Chocolates, owned and operated by Partners In Progress, Inc., has been a cornerstone in the community since 1994. Highland’s commitment to producing premium chocolates, confections and other treats has garnered them a loyal customer base not only locally, but nationwide as well.
Highland Chocolates also empowers individuals with disabilities to succeed. It creates an inclusive and progressive environment for individuals with disabilities is lauded as a model of compassion and inclusivity within the business community of the PA Wilds.
“I just want to share how excited and humbled we are that our amazing little factory has won this prestigious award. Thank you for recognizing the contributions of our incredible staff and their dedication,” said Roupp.
“Every super delicious Highland Chocolate product purchased celebrates the accomplishments of our amazing staff — and is an investment in the future of this program... Thank you truly for this recognition of our factory, our incredible team and our delicious confections.”