Highland Chocolates plan open house

Highland Chocolates is holding an open house on Saturday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its downtown store at 82 Main St., Wellsboro. Customers are invited to crack open a mystery discount egg for a 5% to 50% discount on the total purchase they make that day.
The Easter Bunny will be stopping by from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and be available for photos with children and adults. Remember to bring a camera.
Special for Easter are three sizes of cream-filled, hand-rolled and hand-coated and decorated Easter eggs in six flavors, including peanut butter, coconut, raspberry, buttercream, butter pecan and caramel pecan; solid chocolate rabbits in a variety of sizes; chocolate lollipops in a variety of shapes; Easter malt balls; gummi bunnies, sugared bunnies, juju bunnies and sour bunnies; gummi eggs and sugared eggs; bunny corn; gummi carrots; one ounce cream-filled foiled eggs with either peanut butter or caramel; Happy Easter greeting cards in chocolate; Easter gift boxed truffles; and Easter Bunny Peeps dipped in milk chocolate.
In addition to handcrafted chocolates, Highland also has trail mixes and nostalgic penny candies from liquorice and jawbreakers to salt water taffy, candy necklaces, gummies and jelly beans.
Highland Chocolates has baskets available so customers can create their own unique Easter baskets as well as pre-filled Easter baskets in various sizes.
To order by phone with front door pick up, call 570-724-6777.
This nonprofit organization employs local people with disabilities who manufacture sweet snacks and gourmet chocolate gifts for all occasions. For more information, call toll-free at 1-800-371-1082 or visit www.highlandchocolates.org.