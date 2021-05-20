Do you think you could hike 47 miles in one day? How about doing that on a difficult trail?
Next Tuesday, May 25 we recognize the birthday of Jennifer Pharr Davis, born May 25, 1983, internationally recognized as an adventurer, speaker, author and entrepreneur who has hiked more than 14,000 miles on six continents.
To us, Jennifer is most well known as holding the supported female Fastest Known Time thru hike of the Appalachian Trail. She did it in 46 days, 11 hours, 20 minutes. That’s an average of 47 miles per day. Imagine that! A marathon is about 26.2 miles. She did an average of about 1.8 marathons every day for a month and a half.
It’s Jennifer’s passion, as she states, “to help get people outdoors and experience the wilderness.” Sound familiar?
It has not been easy for Jennifer, for sure, especially during her two pregnancies. She battled depression and self-doubt. Her husband helped her through those tough times, telling her, “...you may break for a little bit, but then you get back on the trail and you keep putting one foot in front of the other and the power of positive motion is healing. When you can continue to just put one foot in front of the other and just keep moving, usually good things are going to happen and there’s healing in that.” Sounds like a good metaphor for life.
Her hiking achievements are just too many to enumerate here, but I’ll mention a few. Her long distance forays began in 2005 when she did the Appalachian Trail.
2006 — Kilimanjaro in Africa and the Pacific Crest Trail.
2007 — FKT on Vermont’s Long Trail.
2008 — FKT on Australia’ 600 mile Bibbulmun Track.
2010 — Long distance hikes in Italy, France Switzerland, Wales and Scotland.
2012 — Second and third trimesters of pregnancy: 550 mile hike in Spain and Iceland’s Laugavegur Trail
2017 — 1,175 mile Mountains-to-Sea Trail while nursing newborn son.
She’s still going strong. Her most recent hike was in the Great Smoky Mountains on May 10.
Happy birthday Jennifer.