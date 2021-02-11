I’d like to tell you a little bit about an intrepid thru-hiker who, back in 2008 at the age of 69 decided to leave civilization behind, as well as his home, his wife and even his name. From here on out he’d be know by his trail name: Billy Goat.
I admire any hiker or backpacker who has pushed themselves to accomplish almost impossible goals. One of those long-distance hikers is George “Billy Goat” Woodard, who was born Jan. 28, 1939. Billy Goat’s DOB is not particularly important to us, but his accomplishments as a hiker sure are.
I could not find much up-to-date information, but as of 2016, Billy Goat had hiked more than 32,000 miles, which is the equivalent of about 1.3 times around the world. I did learn that he died July 20, 2019 at the age of 80 while hiking on the steep and rocky Billy Goat trail near Potomac, Md.
His hikes have been anything but easy walks in the park. He crossed the Rocky Mountains on four occasions. The coveted Triple Crown of American Hiking — the Appalachian Trail, the Continental Divide Trail and the Pacific Crest Trail — was seemingly easy for him because he accomplished it multiple times.
The Pacific Crest Trail is one of the most difficult in this country. This 2,653 mile National Scenic Trail reaches from Mexico to Canada, utilizing the Cascade and Sierra Nevada mountain ranges near western USA’s Pacific coast. Because it climbs the high mountains (Forest Pass is the highest point at 13,153 ft.) and deepest valleys (Cascade Locks is the lowest point at 140 feet) the elevation change of this monster is 420,880 feet. Care to try it? Billy Goat did it eight times.
How did he get his trail name? A friend saw him scramble up a steep slope and said, “There goes Billy Goat.” As he himself puts it, “Thirty years ago I was George Woodard. Then slowly, gradually, I became Billy Goat.”
Interestingly, Billy Goat carries no stove, opting instead for ready-made foods, carries no water filter (he trusts the purity of the streams) and he doesn’t carry a book (except for his small notebook in which he records details of his hikes).
He is regarded as a legend by the hiking community, not just because of his trail exploits but, as Bill Donahue of Backpacker describes him, “Because of the way his personality, demeanor and passion capture the spirit of the community so beautifully.”