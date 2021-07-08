How do I introduce this very interesting subject without being offensive?
Every year, Naked Hiking Day is observed on the day of the summer solstice, generally June 21. The origin of this unofficial national (perhaps even international) freedom of expression celebration is difficult to determine. My research only reveals that National Naked Hiking Day “started as a diversion by those through-hiking the long-distance Appalachian and Pacific Crest Trail.”
The date falls on the northern hemisphere’s longest day of the year and presumably may have been chosen for maximum tanning opportunity. Hikers put on their shoes, backpacks and not much more as they traipse au natural through the forested hills.
Is it legal to hike in the buff? Maybe. It depends on where and for what reason. The Federal Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service lands do not have laws banning public nudity, if the intent is not to “incite or satisfy sexual arousal.” However, local and state laws enter into the fray. National Forest and BLM lands honor those local laws, which vary widely and may result in a ticket or arrest, so you’ve got to know the laws and ordinances before stripping.
If you’re so inclined to take part in this controversial day (thankfully it will not occur again until June 21, 2022) you’d better check local public lands offices and private landowners before embarking on your naked hike.
Believe it or not, there are lots of naked hiking groups. But, sorry, none are even close to conservative northern Pennsylvania. Most are near USA’s west coast.
I have a personal opinion concerning hiking naked. I believe it’s exhibitionism and should not be allowed. Even Adam and Eve’s nakedness was covered when they realized they were naked (after they sinned), despite there being no one around to ogle them.
If you want to observe Naked Hiking Day, do it discreetly and enjoy your hike. Happy trails.