Looking for a new challenge to test your physical skills while exploring Pine Creek Gorge’s natural beauty? Look no further than the newly minted Pine Creek Pinnacles by MyHikes.org creatorcDavid Miller.

Miller, a transplant to Wellsboro, runs the hiking platform MyHikes.org to share public trails and interesting places to explore around Wellsboro and beyond.

After hiking over 400-miles around the area since June 2019, he decided to create the Pine Creek Pinnacles as a challenge for himself and other outdoor enthusiasts.

The Pine Creek Pinnacles is meant to help promote the rugged and beautiful terrain that makes up Pine Creek Gorge.

The challenge is 100% self-paced, free to participate in and is focused on difficult hikes, USGS peaks/summits and other “pinnacles” of the canyon between Wellsboro and Jersey Shore.

To complete the challenge, hikers will traverse 20 different treks, climb over 23,000 feet of elevation gain and hike 78 miles as they explore the Pine Creek Gorge’s steep mountainsides in addition to some easier hikes, like north canyon’s South Hill.

The idea of the challenge is to explore these treks as quickly or slowly as desired, so it might take the average hiker multiple years to complete.

Hikers who complete the challenge are added to the official Members List and are eligible to purchase Pine Creek Pinnacles stickers for a small fee, which help fund MyHikes.org in its goal to continue making public trails easy and free to find for everyone.

Interested in participating? Check out the challenge and rules at pinecreekpinnacles.org or myhikes.org/explore/pine-creek-pinnacles.