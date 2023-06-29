Coming up at Hills Creek State Park are free in-person programs this Friday, Saturday and Monday, June 30, July 1 and 3. All programs are held rain or shine.
Intro to Hiking expeditions
From 8 to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 30 in the park’s Nature Center, learn how to be prepared for any long hiking trip. This program will teach good hiking practices such as leave no trace as well as how to use hiking equipment such as crampons, trekking poles, cooking gear, mountaineering boots and more.
Yellow Birch Trail hike
From 6 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, join park staff for a hike on the Yellow Birch Trail to learn about plants, birds and see the beaver activity near Tauchers Pond.
Kayaking 101
In the free Kayaking 101 class on Monday, July 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., basic in-depth information will be reviewed to help kayakers get the most out of kayaking and do so safely and efficiently.
After an introductory on-land session, participants will take to the water and hone their ability to maneuver a kayak and paddle with confidence. After lunch, a challenge by choice option will be available for those interested in practicing self-rescue on the water or assisted rescue.
Register for this class by Sunday, July 2 by calling 570-724-4246. Space is limited. This course is designed for adults, but open to ages 12 and up. A parent or guardian must accompany those under 16 on-site if not on the water.
Bring your own kayak or limited kayaks are available for this program at no cost. Ask when registering. Personal flotation devices are available as well and required at all times on the water.
Bring a lunch, plenty of water, sunscreen, clothing that can get wet, hat, sunglasses, glasses straps and your enthusiasm to learn more about kayaking.