Coming up at Hills Creek State Park at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro, are free in-person programs this Friday and Saturday, July 7 and 8. Fireflies — Nature’s Fireworks is Friday, July 7 from 9:30-10:15 p.m.
Firefly, lightening bug or glow bug — whatever you call them, stop by the park’s nature center to learn about the science behind these summer bugs. Learn why and how fireflies flash, their habitat requirements and what you can do to help protect Pennsylvania’s state insect. The program will end with a firefly watch in the field by the park’s nature center.
Venus and the Mid Summer Sky is Saturday, July 8 from 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Join members of the Pennsylvania Wilds Astronomy Club (PaWildsAstro.org) for an evening observation session. Observing will start at about 8:30 p.m. with Venus in its large crescent phase. Once it is completely dark, the telescopes will move to objects highlighting the midsummer sky, including clusters, nebulas and double stars.
In the event of clouds, a demonstration of night vision equipment will be substituted. This event will not be held if it is raining. Those who need to drive are asked to arrive early and park in the field past the nature center. Bring a small flashlight with a red lens.
For more information, call 570-724-4246.