This Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 9, 10 and 11 are free in-person programs at Hills Creek State Park at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro.
The park is seven miles northeast of Wellsboro in Charleston Township.
Tornados
This Friday, June 9 is a program about nature’s worst weather, tornados. There are over 1,100 tornados in the United States, many more than people realize. From 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the park’s Nature Center, learn about the differences between watches and warnings and what to do in the event of a tornado while outside.
Bears of Pennsylvania
With the state’s bear population estimated at over 18,000 and the peak of the breeding season being in June, July and August, interactions between man and bear are more likely. From 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. this Saturday, June 10 in the park’s Nature Center find out what to do when seeing a bear and how to peacefully coexist. Videos and tales of the area’s bears will be featured.
Three Smart Dogs
From 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. this Sunday, June 11 in the park’s Nature Center, examine the world of three canines — the red fox, grey fox, and coyote and learn about their unique features and survival strategies in the wild. Skins, mounts, photos and skulls will be used in the demonstation.
For more information about park programs, call 570-724-4246 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or visit events.dcnr.pa.gov/hills_creek_state_park/calendar.