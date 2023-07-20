Coming up at Hills Creek State Park outside Wellsboro are free in-person programs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 21, 22 and 23.
Raccoons
From 8:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, July 21 at the park’s Nature Center, learn about the life of raccoons and how to keep campsites raccoon-free. Mounts, hides and other visuals will be displayed.
Deer Processing
On Saturday, July 22 from 9-11 a.m. at the park’s Group Tenting Area, Kip Adams of the National Deer Association will do a demonstration on how to process a deer for consumption. Park in the grass area in front of the dumpsters. This program may not be appropriate for all audiences.
Nature and Park Trivia
From 8:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23, gather at the Nature Center Area to play a fun, Jeopardy-style game to test your wildlife and park knowledge.
Critter Call
Preregistration is required for Critter Call, a program held on Saturday, July 29 from 8-9:30 p.m. Participation is limited to 12 people ages 10 and up.
The group will travel to spots in and around the park to “call in” a gray fox using night lights and an electronic game call. Other species that may possibly be encountered will be deer, raccoons, owls and coyotes.
Critter Call involves hiking into the woods and calling from several locations. Participants should be prepared to drive short distances, wear scent-free, dark colored clothing and remain quiet. No flashlights are allowed.
This program is not suitable for young children or those with difficulty walking at night in a woodland setting.
To register or for more information call 570-724-4246 or stop in at the park office.