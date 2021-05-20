People of all ages interested in learning how to fish are invited to preregister for the free two-hour Beginner Fishing program being held this Saturday, May 22 in the beach area at Hills Creek State Park at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro. The park is seven miles northeast of Wellsboro in Charleston Township.
Preregister for either the 9 to 11 a.m. or 1 to 3 p.m. session on or before this Friday, May 21 by calling the park office at 570-724-4246. Only 12 people can attend per session due to limited gear and tackle.
The requirement to have a fishing license is waived for those who preregister and participate. During the program, participants will be fishing for perch, bluegills and crappies and could catch a bass or chain pickerel.
“Because this is an entry level program, we will be using spin cast rods with reels,” said Park Naturalist Jim Mucci. “A spin cast rod is simple to use, the least expensive, and easily repaired. I’ve seen some huge fish landed with this tackle. Everything people need to fish will be provided.”
Those attending are encouraged to bring snacks, bottled water, sunscreen and to wear a hat and sunglasses.
To preregister or for more information, call 570-724-4246 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.