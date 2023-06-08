Next Saturday, June 17, between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., the Family Fishing Tournament will be at Hills Creek State Park.
There is no entry fee.
One-hour weigh-ins will be at the beach area near the shore of Hills Creek Lake from noon to 1 p.m. and from 7 to 8 p.m. with the award presentation immediately following the final weigh-in.
Medallions will be presented after the weigh-in to winners in five categories: largest perch, largest bluegill, largest bass, largest crappie, and largest stringer of game fish by weight (one angler’s legal limit of game fish for the day).
A one-ounce bonus will be awarded for game fish that are caught and released.
All fish must be caught by legal means. This is a no cull contest (no replacing a smaller fish with a heavier fish on the stringer).
In the event of a tie, the fish weighed the earliest will win.
For more information, call 570-724-4246.