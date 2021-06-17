His Thousand Hills Christian Camp and Retreat Center invites the public to an open house on Saturday, June 26, from 5-8 p.m. at its facilities at 458 Phippen Road, Wellsboro. Free ice cream and cookies will be available.
HTH, founded in 1982, is a Christ centered, non-denominational organization which provides its facilities for many church and community events and activities.
Its facilities are located on 109 acres and include a dining room, commercial kitchen, large outdoor pavilion, stone chapel room, conference rooms, gymnasium, vesper site, primitive cabins, fire pits, beach volleyball, fishing pond, climbing tower and zip line, hiking trails, grass athletic field, shooting range and more. In addition, HTH has several lodges, cabins and bunk rooms with the ability to provide overnight lodging for 100 individuals.
During the pandemic, the HTH staff and volunteers had more time to complete a variety of projects, enhancements and a refreshing of the existing buildings and grounds.
Because of the reduced operating revenue due to the pandemic, these improvements and projects could not have been done without the grant funds received from several area foundations, as well as individual donations received for specific projects. HTH is grateful for all who have been a part of the upgrade.
The most recently completed enhancement was the new acoustical sound panels in the gymnasium. The sound panels have improved the acoustics in HTH’s largest indoor open space to make this space more usable for larger events, meetings, church services, etc. The gym will continue to be used for indoor sports as well.
With this open house, HTH is providing an opportunity for area residents to come and see the new look of its facilities while enjoying the special beauty and quietness of God’s creation here at HTH.