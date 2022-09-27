The History Center on Main Street will host a special presentation on the life and accomplishments of former Mansfield High School, Mansfield State Normal School and Penn State University football standout F. Joe Bedenk.

The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8 in conjunction with Mansfield University’s Homecoming Celebration. It will start at 11:30 a.m. following the Homecoming parade in the upstairs room of the History Center located at 61 North Main Street. The presentation will feature Bedenk’s daughter Joanne Bedenk Warren, who has donated her father’s diplomas and other awards to the History Center. They will be on display at the presentation.

The event is free and opened to the general public.

Bedenk, who died in 1978, serve as head coach of the Nittany Lions football and baseball programs and remains to this day the winningest baseball coach in Penn State history.

Warren will talk about her father and their life at Penn State, covering more than 40 years of Nittany Lion baseball and football history. It includes the 1949 season when Bedenk served as both head football and baseball coach at PSU. He was last person to serve as head coach for both programs.

Bedenk graduated from Mansfield High School in 1917 before matriculating to Mansfield State Normal School where he was on the football, baseball and basketball teams before graduating in 1919.

At Penn State, Bedenk continued his athletic prowess starring on the football and baseball teams under the direction of legendary head coach Hugo Bezdek. He was a Walter Camp All-American and served team captain for the Nittany Lions first Rose Bowl team in 1923.

Following graduation, Bedenk was head baseball coach and head assistant football coach under John Heisman at Rice University. He then went to Florida where he served as head baseball and assistant football coach for the Gators before returning to Penn State in 1929.

Bedenk won more that 400 games as a head collegiate coach including a 380-158-3 mark in his 32 seasons as the mentor of the Nittany Lions. Nine of his Penn State teams advanced to the NCAA tournament, including three that reached the College World Series. His 1957 team, undefeated in the regular season, lost 1-0 in extra innings to California in the National Championship game.

Inducted into the America Collegiate Baseball Association Hall of Fame, Bedenk was a Walter Camp Football All-American in 1921 and 1923. During his time at Penn State Bedenk worked with other Nittany Lion head football coaches Hugo Bezdek, Bob Higgins, Rip Engle and Joe Paterno.