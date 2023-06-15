The Mansfield History Center on Main Street and Museum of Us, in partnership with First Citizens Community Bank, will host a presentation on the history of the Mansfield Dairymen’s League plant in conjunction with June being Dairy Month.
The presentation will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, at the Museum of Us at 61 North Main St., Mansfield. Free ice cream sundaes will be served at the conclusion of the presentation.
“Dairymen’s League was one of the Mansfield area’s most important employers for four decades,” said Joyce Tice, director of the History Center and Museum of Us. “In partnership with Johnson’s Trucking, they shipped milk from our local farms all over the east coast during World War II thereby supporting a healthy dairy industry.”
The presentation will feature a history of the Dairymen’s League plant in Mansfield by Tice. Long-time Tioga County Commissioner and dairy farmer Erick Coolidge will talk about the importance of the dairy industry in Tioga County.
The Borough of Mansfield will also present the History Center on Main Street and Museum of Us with the original Dairymen’s League signage which hung on the outside wall of the testing room prior to the borough purchasing the building for use as the borough garage. Mansfield Mayor Kathy Barrett will present a proclamation.
The Mansfield Branch of Dairymen’s League Inc. was organized in the fall and winter of 1916-1917. The membership grew until Dec. 31, 1920 with 220 farmers.
On Oct. 1, 1920, notices were posted on the plants of the Mansfield Dairy Co., which then processed most of the local milk, that they would close. This put the patrons of the plants in a position where it was necessary to find an alternative processor. A committee was appointed to interview Mr. W.D. Rose, president of the Mansfield Dairy, regarding processing the League patrons’ milk. His company agreed to take the milk and manufacture it at the expense of the patrons and pay the balance to them for three months, October, November and December 1920.
During this time, the Dairymen’s League members raised the money to either build plants or buy the ones owned by the Mansfield Dairy Co., and the deal was closed Jan. 1, 1921. The pooling system known as the Mansfield chapter of the Dairymen’s League Cooperative Association came into being with plants in Mansfield, Seeley Creek, Jobs Corners, Roseville and Mainesburg.
In 1969, the Dairymen’s League Cooperative Association changed its name to the more recognizable Dairylea after its famous brand of milk.
The original Mansfield Condensary, located behind the current Mansfield Plaza, was built in October 1905 by W.D. Rose of the Mansfield Dairy Company and dismantled in 1951. The new modern shipping plant was built and operated until closing Oct. 1, 1961. It currently serves as the Mansfield borough garage.